Toddler's death in Dodge County was not from "natural causes," sheriff says

The death of a 3-year-old boy in Dodge County was not from natural causes, says Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

On Friday, March 6 authorities were called to 725 Railroad Avenue in the Village of Lomira for reports of a death. When authorities arrived they found a three-year-old boy dead.

Schmidt saidt the mother of the child, Jamie Hildebrandt, 32, was arrested and booked into the jail on a charge of Child Neglect Causing Death. The father of the child, Frank Pleester, Jr., 33, has been taken into custody on a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and has not been charged at this time in this case.

Two additional children have been removed from the home by Dodge County Human Services for their protection and they are safe.

The Sheriff's Department said the investigation is continuing and will release more information when it is available.