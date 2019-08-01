Toddler’s fall from Florida high-rise came minutes after Ohio family arrived for vacation

A family vacation turned into a tragedy when little Hunter Wilcox fell to his death from a Gulf Coast high-rise over the weekend.

Three-year-old Hunter Wilcox "must have slid out the door and I think he just wanted to see the ocean. He climbed up on the railing and he fell," said Debra Wilcox. Now an investigation is still ongoing after the toddler fell from a high-rise railing Saturday evening. (WJHG/WECP)

“He was very rambunctious and he loves Spiderman," Hunter’s grandmother Debra Wilcox said. “He used to dress in the little costumes all the time.”

The Ohio family had just checked into the Marisol Condominiums in Panama City Beach when their lives were changed forever.

“We sat the kids down to eat some M&M’s and [watch] cartoons so we could put stuff away and we wasn’t here 20 minutes and he must have slid out the door and I think he just wanted to see the ocean," Wilcox said. "He climbed up on the railing and he fell.”

The 3-year-old tumbled to his death from the building’s ninth floor on Saturday.

Wilcox said she hopes her family’s tragedy can be a lesson for others.

“Make sure if you go and rent a place there’s child-proof locks on the doors and if you have little kids don’t go nine floors up,” she said.

The Marisol Owners Association released a statement following Hunter's death: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place at the Marisol Condominiums this past weekend. The loss of a child is heartbreaking and this tragedy has devastated us all. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts remain with them. Out of respect for the family and their privacy, we will refrain from further comment on this matter."

The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating the incident, but no one has been arrested. A report will be released when the case is closed.

