Toilet paper panic: what grocers are saying as essentials fly off shelves

As the coronavirus cancellations and closures ramped up this week, Madison-area grocery stores saw essentials fly off the shelves.

At the Metcalfe's in West Towne, shoppers have cleared out the toilet paper aisle.

At both Metcalfe’s location, West Towne and Hilldale, aisles were cleared out of toilet paper at different points throughout the week.

Friday afternoon, Janice Overman was on her third grocery store trip.

“The shelves are empty, and nowhere has any toilet tissue,” she said “I’m shocked to find one here.”

Tim Metcalfe, president of the grocery store, said that sales on Thursday beat Christmas Eve's. He called yesterday "one of the busiest days we've ever had."

Paul Robbinson, another Metcalfe’s shopper, said, “There’s stories online about people running out to the store and buying up way too much toilet paper like it’s the end of the world.”

Friday morning, Middleton Cost-Co customers waited to get inside, only to find out that toilet paper was already sold out.

“When you see shelves emptied and people are walking out with eight cases of toilet paper, that’s stockpiling,” Brandon Scholz, CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association, commented. “If you’re going to be quarantined for the next two weeks, do you really need 275 rolls of toilet paper? Probably not.”

As items check out, grocers assure that more are on their way. "Right now we’re back in stock," Metcalfe said, Friday afternoon. "Hopefully we can keep on replenishing the shelves throughout this week."

Scholz said, "Stores like this and others across the state are looking for additional suppliers, not just the one they might get from all the time, but they're calling around going, '[Do you have] something I can buy?'" He added, "They will scour the earth to try to find what they need."

The Department of Homeland Security recommends that people prepare a two-week supply of water and food.