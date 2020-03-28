Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson back home in Los Angeles: Report

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned home after testing positive for coronvirus, People magazine reports.

The couple tested positive over two weeks ago and have been in self-isolation in Australia, where Hanks was filming a movie.

But People reports that Hanks and Wilson were seen driving along the streets of L.A. just yesterday.

The last update from Hanks came on March 22, when the award-winning actor posted to Twitter, saying they seemed to be covering from the coronavirus:

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

According to People magazine, Wilson and Hanks were released from a Queensland hospital on March 16 and were "doing well" in quarantine at their home in Australia.