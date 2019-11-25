Tomah man gets 8 years in prison for dealing meth

A judge sentenced a Tomah, WI man to eight years in federal prison on Monday for selling methamphetamine.

Bobby Ostrum, 37, pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute back in August.

Law enforcement pulled Ostrum over while he was driving in November of 2018, and found 120 grams of meth.

An investigation later revealed that Ostrum had been selling meth to ‘lower level dealers’ for further distribution in La Crosse and Monroe counties, according to a release Monday.

U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson “described Ostrum as being part of a large system that exploits addiction in the community and pointed out that Ostrum has a history of committing crimes while on supervision,” according to a release.

“His lengthy criminal record includes convictions for substantial battery, possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing controlled substances, armed robbery, and delivering methamphetamine,” according to the release.

