Tommy Bartlett Exporatory opens Thursday

The Tommy Bartlett Exploratory is set to open this week after shutting down two months ago over coronavirus concerns. The attraction, however, will limit the number of visitors to each of the four sectors of the Exploratory to help with social distancing.

“Before businesses were shutdown, we had already begun more stringent cleaning and social distancing practices, but we’ve bumped it up again and are hoping families feel good about getting out of the house to do something fun together,” Tommy Bartlett, Inc. co-owner Tom Diehl said.

The company noted it already had hand-sanitizing stations in place prior to closing – and now they have even more. Additionally, staff will start cleaning high-touch surfaces more frequently and taking precautions when dealing with guests.

The exploratory, at 560 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, is designed to let families learn about science, space, and technology.

Earlier this year, the company announced that the Tommy Bartlett Show will not happen this year, a move Diehl described as catastrophic for his business. Organizers had originally expected to open on Friday, May 22, which at the time was four days before the now-defunct ‘Safer at Home order’ was slated to end.

