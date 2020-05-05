Tommy Bartlett Show cancels for the summer

A longtime Wisconsin Dells favorite summertime show is being called off this year because of the uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s ‘Safer at Home’ order.

The Tommy Bartlett Show will not open this season, which was going to be its 69th summer run. The show’s president and co-owner Tom Diehl described the decision to cancel catastrophic because all the company’s revenue is generated between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“This is a very difficult decision for us to make, but having a little more than a 100- day window in which to host our Shows, leaves us with limited options to proceed,” he said.

The effects of the cancellation extend well past fans of the ski, sky, and stage show. According to the company, 115 seasonal staff members, including performers, concession workers, grounds crew, and more, have been informed they would not be needed this year. While many are from the Wisconsin Dells region, it noted, others come from other parts of the nation to put on the show.

Organizers has originally expected to open on Friday, May 22, which is four days before the current Safer at Home order is slated to end. Even when it does, though, they do not know if large gatherings will be allowed to come watch its performers. Traditionally, they would have run two shows a day through Labor Day.