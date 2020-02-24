Tool to rock the Kohl Center this June

Rock icons Tool plan to take over the Kohl Center this June as part of a whole new run of North American tour dates announced Monday morning.

The band brings its show to the Badgers home court on Tuesday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are slated to go on sale Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available here

The latest set of dates comes as they wrap up the Australian leg of their Fear Inoculum tour,which comes in support of the widely-praised album of the same name - they're first in over a decade.