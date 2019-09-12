Flood warnings in effect for several counties

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for Sauk, Iowa, Lafayette, Grant, and Crawford counties until 11:15 PM tonight. Radar estimated rain totals show anywhere between 1" to as much as 4" of rain fell through a time span of about three hours. Most of the rain that has fallen will run off into streams and rivers due to the saturated ground. Heavy rainfall should end before midnight tonight, however, the threat of water covered roadways will be an issue up through Friday.