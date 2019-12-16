3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South

Three people are confirmed dead and a dozen more injured as a powerful storm front packing suspected tornadoes smashed into buildings, downed trees and left a trail of destruction around the Deep South.

Storms caused damage in the Louisiana city of Alexandria (Source: KALB)

A dangerous mix of thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes raked the region Monday as a cold front collided with warmer air.

The severe weather threat was continuing past nightfall.

The sheriff’s office in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, says the death there came from an apparent tornado strike on a home.

An official in north Alabama reported two deaths there after storms passed through that region.

Video from WBLT showed authorities clearing debris from a road in Edwards, Mississippi, after the National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado moved through the area.

