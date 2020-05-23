Tornado confirmed south of Lancaster, no reports of damage at this time

At least one tornado was spotted Saturday afternoon as severe storms rolled through southern Wisconsin.

The Lancaster Fire Department confirmed that a twister was spotted approximately two miles south of the Grant County city. The reports have not indicated if it touched down.

The tornado warning issued for that area has since been allowed to expire.

The Alliant Energy Outage map indicates only two customers in the county are without power and it is not known if those couple of outages are related to the storms.

While the Tornado Warning affecting that portion of Grant County expired at the top of the four o'clock hour, a tornado watch remains in effect for much of the rest of southern Wisconsin until 8 p.m.

In Rock Co., a tornado warning was issued for a stretch between Beloit and Janesville approximately the same time and expired early as well.

One remains in effect in Lafayette County until 5:15 p.m.