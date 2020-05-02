Tosa Tonight concert series canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Tosa Tonight's 2020 concert series in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers say.

Tosa Tonight made the announcement on Facebook Friday, writing that their concern "remains focused on the health and safety of our community, sponsors, bands, crew, and volunteers."

Organizers add to stay tuned on social media, as they post their 'best memories' from past concerts.

Tosa Tonight's 2020 concert series is known for its live summer concerts, art displays and local food vendors.