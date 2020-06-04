Total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin near 20,000

Nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past day, pushing the overall total in the state closer to the 20,000 mark, the latest Department of Health Services reports.

According to its daily tracker, the 492 cases added Thursday drove the overall total to 19,892 people who have tested positive since the coronavirus pandemic began. Of those, 2,700 people have had to be hospitalized because of their symptoms.

More than 12,000 total cases, both positive and negative, were tallied in the past day, 4.1 of which came back positive, the state’s figures show. While that is off significantly from the previous day’s Department of Corrections-related high, it is still one of the largest numbers yet recorded.

The 12,148 tests nears the state’s current testing capacity of 15,115 as the state now has 60 labs performing COVID-19 tests.

Ten more deaths from complications related to coronavirus bringing that total to 626.

Breakdown of county results

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to DHS:

Adams: 4 / 1

Brown: 2,361 / 38

Columbia: 44 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 789 / 29

Dodge: 386 / 3

Grant: 98 / 12

Green: 70 / 0

Green Lake: 22 / 0

Iowa: 16 / 0

Jefferson: 116 / 3

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 28 / 0

Marquette: 5 / 1

Milwaukee: 8,388 / 316

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 671 / 20

Sauk: 81 / 3

Waukesha: 765 / 31

