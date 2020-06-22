Advertisement

Total COVID-19 cases surpass 25,000 in Wisconsin

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
The number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive for coronavirus topped 25,000 on Monday, as the state nears the half-million mark for total tests performed, new Department of Health Services figures show.

In its daily tracker, DHS reported 249 new cases – out of 6,549 tests performed. That continued a trend where percentage of tests coming back positive have been higher than recent averages.

In fact, including Monday’s 3.8 percent, the four highest percent-positives over the course of the past two weeks have been recorded in the past five days.

Only one COVID-19-related death – the state’s 745th – was recorded on Monday. That follows a day in which no new deaths were reported.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 11 / 2

Brown: 2,581 / 39

Columbia: 69 / 1

Crawford: 31 / 0

Dane: 1,139 / 32

Dodge: 437 / 5

Grant: 129 / 12

Green: 80 / 1

Green Lake: 24 / 0

Iowa: 22 / 0

Jefferson: 181 / 4

Juneau: 29 / 1

Lafayette: 56 / 0

Marquette: 10 / 1

Milwaukee: 10,355 / 371

Richland: 15 / 4

Rock: 791 / 23

Sauk: 96 / 3

Waukesha: 1,015 / 38

Latest News

Health

Fauci says COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of year or early 2021

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauran Neergaard and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldiva
Dr. Anthony Fauci has returned to Capitol Hill at a fraught moment in the nation's pandemic response.

Health

Wisconsin DOC continues to test staff, offenders; increasing video visitation capabilities statewide

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is more than halfway done with testing all people and staff at its facilities for COVID-19, and updated numbers show the majority of those diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Health

DHS: Zero deaths reported, 77-percent of total COVID-19 cases recovered

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported no new deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday.

Health

Stores see steady customer traffic the first weekend of Phase 2 in Dane County

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
Saturday marked the first weekend businesses in Dane County can be open at 50 percent capacity. At Hilldale Shopping Center there was a steady stream of people coming in and out.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 pandemic leads to carhop comeback

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Some restaurants are going old school to serve food during the pandemic.

Health

American Family Insurance parters with Gener8or to host online classes for small businesses amid the pandemic

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
American family insurance has partnered with gener8tor to offer a covid-19 response program. It’s a free four-week virtual program for small businesses.

Health

Local leaders and healthcare professionals join in on virtual Juneteenth event

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Peterson
It was put on by the Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination. Speakers included doctors with UW Health, as well as Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Health

COVID-19 cases jump after dipping the day before: Wisconsin DHS

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The number and percent of new COVID-19 cases jumped against on Saturday after dipping the day before, Wisconsin DHS reports.

Health

COVID-19 outbreak at Cruisin’ Chubbys strip club in Wisconsin Dells

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at a strip club in Wisconsin Dells, according to the Juneau County Health Department.

Health

State Emergency Operations Center marks record activation amid pandemic

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
This Sunday will mark the State Emergency Operations Center's 100th day of activation for the coronavirus response, the longest continuous activation for the center in Wisconsin history.