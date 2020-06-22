Total COVID-19 cases surpass 25,000 in Wisconsin

The number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive for coronavirus topped 25,000 on Monday, as the state nears the half-million mark for total tests performed, new Department of Health Services figures show.

In its daily tracker, DHS reported 249 new cases – out of 6,549 tests performed. That continued a trend where percentage of tests coming back positive have been higher than recent averages.

In fact, including Monday’s 3.8 percent, the four highest percent-positives over the course of the past two weeks have been recorded in the past five days.

Only one COVID-19-related death – the state’s 745th – was recorded on Monday. That follows a day in which no new deaths were reported.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 11 / 2

Brown: 2,581 / 39

Columbia: 69 / 1

Crawford: 31 / 0

Dane: 1,139 / 32

Dodge: 437 / 5

Grant: 129 / 12

Green: 80 / 1

Green Lake: 24 / 0

Iowa: 22 / 0

Jefferson: 181 / 4

Juneau: 29 / 1

Lafayette: 56 / 0

Marquette: 10 / 1

Milwaukee: 10,355 / 371

Richland: 15 / 4

Rock: 791 / 23

Sauk: 96 / 3

Waukesha: 1,015 / 38

