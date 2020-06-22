Total COVID-19 cases surpass 25,000 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive for coronavirus topped 25,000 on Monday, as the state nears the half-million mark for total tests performed, new Department of Health Services figures show.
In its daily tracker, DHS reported 249 new cases – out of 6,549 tests performed. That continued a trend where percentage of tests coming back positive have been higher than recent averages.
In fact, including Monday’s 3.8 percent, the four highest percent-positives over the course of the past two weeks have been recorded in the past five days.
Only one COVID-19-related death – the state’s 745th – was recorded on Monday. That follows a day in which no new deaths were reported.
County Breakdown
Number of cases and deaths per county:
Adams: 11 / 2
Brown: 2,581 / 39
Columbia: 69 / 1
Crawford: 31 / 0
Dane: 1,139 / 32
Dodge: 437 / 5
Grant: 129 / 12
Green: 80 / 1
Green Lake: 24 / 0
Iowa: 22 / 0
Jefferson: 181 / 4
Juneau: 29 / 1
Lafayette: 56 / 0
Marquette: 10 / 1
Milwaukee: 10,355 / 371
Richland: 15 / 4
Rock: 791 / 23
Sauk: 96 / 3
Waukesha: 1,015 / 38