"Toto's Gala" moves online in response to COVID-19

Dane County Humane Society's largest fundraiser is moving online out of consideration of the community's health as information on the coronavirus continues to evolve.

"Toto's Gala" was at the Monona Terrace on Friday was canceled a day before the event.

“We were looking forward to a glamorous night of puppy greeters, cocktails, dinner and dancing, having a good time making a big impact for the animals in our community, but the health and safety of our community must come first,” says Pam McCloud Smith, executive director of DCHS.

The event raises more than $150,000 to help care for nearly 9,000 animals at DCHS.

DONATE ONLINE FOR TOTO'S GALA HERE

Two donors are matching all online donations through Monday at 10 a.m. All gifts $1,000 and above will be matched up to $25,000 from Mounds Pet Food Warehouse. Gifts of $100 and $500 will be matched up to $10,000 by Dick Grum.

