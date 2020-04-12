Tourism and Restaurant industries continue to feel the impact of COVID-19

With stay at home orders in place across the country, hotels and restaurants continue to feel the impact.

Destination Madison says in Dane County more than 20,000 people work in the hospitality and tourism industry. President and CEO Deb Archer says right now the focus is to be proactive and support businesses impacted.

“We are trying to work with our group clients that still have groups planned for the summer and the fall to see if we can hold on to those....we have about 25 conventions we've seen cancelled," said Archer. Archer says many local businesses rely heavily on tourism to stay afloat.

