Tourism conference in Madison postponed until May

The Wisconsin Governor's Conference on Tourism, which was expected to draw nearly 1,000 people to the Madison area, has been postponed until May, the state Department of Tourism announced Thursday.

“Postponing the conference was not a decision our team took lightly; our industry leaders want to be in their communities working to lead during this uncertain time and that is exactly where they should be,” Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney said.

The conference was originally slated for March 15-17 at the Monona Terrace Convention Center. The annual event draws approximately 900 members of the tourism community, including state and local tourism officials and restaurant and hotel.

“We look forward to sharing results from our tourism efforts in 2019 as well as some exciting updates about our long-term planning over the next few weeks. Of course, I also look forward to our industry gathering to celebrate our shared successes at WIGCOT 2020 in May,” Meaney added.

