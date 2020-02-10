Tow truck driver explains importance of "Move Over" law after 20-car pile-up

The tow truck operator injured in a 20-car pile-up near Janesville, Sunday, is expected to be released from the hospital.

Two people were injured during a 20-car pile-up involving four semi-trucks Sunday afternoon. Both drivers involved in the beginning of the crash area expected to be okay.

"If it went straight forward, he could've been run over," Chief Operating Officer Todd Menzel said.

Menzel works with the truck operator who was injured.

Dash cam video released Monday by the Wisconsin State Patrol shows the man jumping out of the way of his own truck.

"He's got some injuries, but at the end of the day, he's alive and that's what's important," Menzel said. “It's going to be tough for a little bit, but time will heal and the vehicle can be replaced, but these lives are so catastrophically changed so quickly."

On social media, many Wisconsin State agencies like State Patrol and the Department of Transportation remind drivers to give first responders and tow trucks enough space to work.

"Move over, slow down, let that gas pedal go, it is not worth the extra four minutes you're going to save over the course of an hour's time,” Menzel said.

These agencies encourage drivers to follow the rules, so they can limit the amount of these incidents.

"These peoples’ lives depend on it, it doesn't matter if it's the officer, a county worker, a highway worker, or tow operator, we all want to go home at the end of the day," Menzel said.

The semi-truck driver who hit the truck was also injured in the crash. He is also expected to be okay.