Tow truck driver, officer narrowly avoid out of control car on Alaska highway

A tow truck driver and an Anchorage police officer helping a disabled vehicle on the side of the Seward Highway narrowly avoided tragedy on Christmas Day as a car speeding around an icy curve lost control.

A car speeding out of control at Mile 104 of the Seward Highway narrowly missed a tow truck driver assisting a disabled vehicle on Christmas Day (From Anchorage Police Department)

According to a Facebook post by APD, a local tow truck driver and an APD officer were assisting a vehicle in distress in a pull-out at Mile 104.

Dashcam video shows the tow truck driver kneeling down to examine the driver’s side of the disabled vehicle shortly after the officer walks out of frame back toward his patrol car.

On the left-center of the screen, a white SUV can be seen approaching the curve in the Northbound lane at what appears to be a high rate of speed before losing traction.

The SUV drifted sideways, kicking up snow and debris as it crossed the center line over into the Southbound lane and the pullout where the disabled vehicle and patrol car sat.

The tow truck driver can be seen in the video popping his head up just as the SUV slides past him, showering him with snow.

“Had any tiny variable been slightly different in these 3 seconds, this could have been an incredibly tragic day,” the department said in the Facebook post. “We’re grateful that nobody was hurt.”

APD says this should serve as a reminder for drivers to slow down, plan ahead, and exercise caution on the roads, especially in winter months when roads are covered in ice and snow.

“Your life and the lives of others depend on it,” APD said.

