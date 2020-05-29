Tow truck operator dies after being struck by semi in Racine County

A member of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office's Freeway Service Team Freeway Service Team was struck and killed Friday morning while trying to get a turtle off a Racine County interstate.

According to a WSP statement, the tow truck operator was standing on the shoulder of I-41/94 North, at 7 Mile Road, near Caledonia, around 9:20 a.m. when he was hit by a passing tractor-trailer. The agency’s preliminary investigation shows the truck’s warning lights were activated.

The agency did not release the name of the driver.

The semi and its driver were located in Ripon, in Fond du Lace County, WSP’s Waukesha Post added. No information about the driver was provided.

The City of Ripon Police Dept., Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and Raymond Fire Dept.