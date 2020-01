The roads, parking lots, and sidewalks are slippery! Even the police fall victim to the ice!

The Town of Beloit Police Department shared a video of their own officer slipping on ice before he had a chance to salt the sidewalk on Saturday morning.

No officers were injured in the video.

The department commented, "we are both just fine. Figured everyone could use a little laugh at our expense and serve as a reminder to be careful today."