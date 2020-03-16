Town of Beloit Police changes procedures for responding to incidents

The Town of Beloit Police Department is changing the way its officers respond to certain crimes as agencies across the entire country works to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Officers will respond to emergency and priority calls, the department notes, saying its changes do not change its response to those situations.

“It is important that we come together as a community and follow the recommended guidelines in order to reduce the spread of this virus,” it said.

Until further notice, officers will first call individuals reporting non-emergency or non-priority calls, such as civil disputes, lost property, animal complaints, thefts, etc. They will only follow-up in person if more details are needed.

“We are also taking additional precautions to ensure our citizens and officers reduce their risk of infection by supplying our officers with personal protection equipment and disinfectant supplies,” it continued.

They also point out that people can report incidents on its website at townofbeloit.org/citizen-self-report to submit a report online.

