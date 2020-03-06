Town of Beloit man dies after falling in outside bar and being struck by vehicle

A Town of Beloit man died Thursday night after falling in a bar parking lot and being struck by a vehicle moments later.

According to the Beloit Police Department, the 76-year-old man was leaving The Alibi, 1180 E. Madison, shortly before 6:30 p.m. when he fell. He was then hit be a vehicle driven by Kelli Y. Craney, of Beloit, who was later arrested.

Police have not released the man’s name, pending notification of the family and results from the medical examiner’s office. Investigators are waiting for them to determine the cause of death, noting he had fallen before being struck.

Craney was booked on several counts including operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a police spokesperson said.

