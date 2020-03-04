Toyota adds 1.2M vehicles to US fuel pump recall

Toyota is adding 1.2 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cause engines to stall.

The company said Wednesday that the added vehicles bring the total to 1.8 million. In January Toyota recalled nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. for the same problems.

The company said Wednesday that about 118,000 vehicles in the January recall shouldn’t have been included.

Engine stalling can increase the risk of a crash, although the company wouldn’t say if there have been any.

The vehicles include trucks, SUVs, minivans and cars across the model lineups of Toyota and its Lexus luxury vehicle brand. Dealers will replace the fuel pump with an improved one.

The affected vehicles are:

2018 and 2019 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma and Tundra

2018 and 2019 Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, IS 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, LS 500h, RC 300, RC 350, RX 350L

2013-2015 Lexus LS 460

2013-2014 Lexus GS 350

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Lexus IS-F

2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser and Lexus GX 460, IS 350 and LX 570

2015 Lexus NX 200t and RC 350

2017 Lexus IS 200t and RC 200t

2017-2019 Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350

2018 Lexus GS 300

