Strong storm system likely cause travel headaches Tuesday

All eyes are on Tuesday of next week. This is when a strong storm system will likely impact Wisconsin and a large portion of the Midwest.

This system will likely arrive on Tuesday, which is just before one of the busiest travel days of the year. With rain, snow and strong winds all possible, this storm system could cause some major travel headaches on the road and in the air.

Rain will likely develop on Tuesday and then transition into a rain/snow mix or all snow Tuesday night. Snowfall accumulations will be possible.

All eyes are still on Tuesday of next week.



What I Know: A storm system will likely bring in rain and/or snow TUE-TUE night.



What I Am Watching: Exact track will determine whether rain and/or snow falls and much.



Keep in mind, This system is still a few thousand miles away. pic.twitter.com/BVgGnAyqTN — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 23, 2019

There is still a lot of question marks with this forecast, though. The exact track this storm system takes will determine the type of precipitation that falls and how much rain and/or snow that will fall.

A more northerly track means more rain than snow, while a more southern track means more snow than rain.

Keep in mind, this system is still a few thousand miles away from Wisconsin Saturday night. There is still plenty of time to watch this system and pinpoint the forecast.

This storm system will be moving quickly through the area. The rain/snow will move out of the area Wednesday morning. The rest of Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Expect northwest winds at 15-20 mph. Wind gusts could be over 30 mph.

Thanksgiving day will be cold and mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Black Friday shoppers will need to bundle up. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. There will be a slight chance of a rain and/or snow.

Another storm system could bring in another round of rain and/or snow early next weekend.