Tracking a cool down

Our weather pattern will become benign this week as a Canadian ridge of high pressure is expected to setup across the Midwest. The nature of the upper level pattern will keep us cooler and less humid this week due to northerly flow. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper 70’s for daytime highs with overnight lows in the upper 50's.



We will see a late week warming trend, but it won't be anywhere near as hot as last week. High's will return to the lower 80's by Thursday and middle 80's for Friday. In terms of rain chances, it looks like the week is dry. High pressure will be fully in control Monday through Thursday.



Remember high pressure is sinking air, which will deter shower and cloud cover development because air needs to rise in order to form showers/storms. Late week high pressure shifts to our west, which means we'll increase the shower probability a little bit.