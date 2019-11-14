Tracking a warm up then wintry mix Sunday

Thursday November 14, 2019

3:00 PM

Weather Impact Scale: Green (No Impactful Weather Expected)

The skies will clear overnight tonight and that will allow temperatures to fall back down to the lower 20’s with wind chills in the middle teens. Clear skies will be in the forecast for early Friday with intervals of clouds and sun through the afternoon hours. A slight warming trend is expected over the next few days as well. A weak system to our west will allow the clouds to increase through the day Saturday with the bulk of the precipitation arriving Sunday. It doesn’t appear that Sunday’s precipitation will be ALL snow, in fact, I think any precipitation will be a mix bag of sleet and rain.

Through next week, overcast skies will prevail through much of the upcoming work week. There are multiple days where we will see rain/snow chances, but as of now we aren’t tracking any major storms through next week. The models are “hinting” at a stronger storm for the middle of next week, probably around Thursday, but as of now there is a high level of uncertainty this far out.

