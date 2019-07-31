Tracking a weekend warmup

Calm winds, coupled with clear skies and dry low level air will allow our cool nighttime lows to continue through Thursday night. Moisture will retreat from our south late week with the return of southerly winds, this will allows for slight rain chances to return on Saturday, however, we are lacking any sort of lift from a front, which is why the chance of rain is sparse. Early next week our strong upper level ridge will break down, that and a few stronger upper level disturbances will allow for shower and storm chances to return early in the week.