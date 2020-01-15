Tracking two cold blasts and one potential round of heavy snow

Old man winter is going to be hanging around southern Wisconsin for the foreseeable future! Through the upcoming weekend, two cold blasts and one potential round of heavy snow could impact the area.

After a round of light wintry precipitation Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will kick the precipitation out of the area and bring in a blast of cold air Wednesday night.

Single-digit temperature readings are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With a northwest wind at 10-20 mph, wind chills will likely range from -10 to 0 degrees. Make sure to bundle up Thursday morning before stepping out the door. Even though dangerous wind chills are unlikely, it's going to be very uncomfortable to spend a long period of time outside.

C��LD BLAST: Much colder air will move into the area overnight. Expect subzero wind chills Thursday morning. Make sure to layer up! pic.twitter.com/XTgtDSNkVB — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 15, 2020

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens. This is cold for even January. The average high on Thursday is 26 degrees.

The forecast will get more interesting Friday through Saturday. This is when our next potential round of moderate to heavy snow will impact the area. Snow is looking like a good bet late Friday into Friday night. Even though rain could mix in at times, snow will likely continue into Saturday. There is the potential this system could bring in significant snowfall totals, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast. The exact track this storm system takes will determine the precip type and the amount of snow that will fall. The bottom line is this system bares watching.

Snowstorm Friday - Saturday?



The threat of moderate to heavy snowfall is increasing Friday through Saturday. This storm system could have a big impact on travel during this time. It's still too early to know any specifics. Here's an early heads up on what we could be tracking! pic.twitter.com/xC8OwZKkp5 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 15, 2020

This system will also bring gusty winds and a blast of cold air. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the low 30s. Temperatures will likely be falling throughout the day on Saturday.