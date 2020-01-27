Tracking warm winter temperatures and very little snow or sunshine

Many of us might come down with a case of spring fever by the end of the weekend!

This stretch of warm winter temperatures will continue through the weekend and into early next week.

High temperatures will be near or just above 30 degrees through Thursday. The mercury in the thermometer will really start to rise towards the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs Friday through Monday will likely range from the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Some places will actually hit or top 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

40° - some of us might come down with a case of SPRING FEVER by the end of the weekend!



Make sure to enjoy this 'warm' stretch of winter weather because colder than average temperatures are likely by the middle or end of next week. pic.twitter.com/zgk8x1bVPO — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 28, 2020

The average high during this stretch of time in Madison is between 27 and 28 degrees. Keep in mind, the average temperature in Madison doesn't warm to 40 degrees until March 9.

The morning lows this week won't be too cold either. Most places will wake up to temperatures in the 20s each morning.

It does look like this mild stretch of weather will come to an by middle or end of next week. The temperature outlook February 3 throug hthe 9 favors below average temperatures.

The best part about the forecast is the mild temperatures. The worst part about the forecast is the lack of sunshine. There's also not going to be any big snows this week either.

N🚫 BIG ❄️'s... or ☀️-sunshine this week!



Other than a slight chance of freezing drizzle/light snow tonight, the weather pattern looks pretty quiet. There might be a slight chance of rain and/or snow Thursday night - Saturday. Expect ugly, ☁️ skies for most of the time, though! pic.twitter.com/uhHYi26eVd — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 27, 2020

A weak upper-level disturbance will pass through the upper Great Lakes and bring in a slight chance of freezing drizzle and light snow. Even though a few slicks spots could develop on the roads, widespread travel impacts are not expected tonight or through the Tuesday morning commute.

