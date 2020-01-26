Tracking 'warm' winter weather and no BIG snows this week

No one is going to get spring fever anytime soon, but a long stretch of 'warm' winter weather is expected through at least the start of February.

High temperatures all next week will be in the low to mid 30s, which is about 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year. The average high for this time of year through next week is 27 degrees. The warmest high temperatures will likely come late this week and into the upcoming weekend.

Looong stretch of 'warm' winter weather is ahead!



No, you're not going to get spring fever, but temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year through next week. Our next blast of cold air may not arrive until several days into February! pic.twitter.com/gzwbpMBiEy — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 26, 2020

Even the overnight won't be too cold. Morning lows will be in the 20s. The average low for this time of year through next week is 11 and 12 degrees.

The temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center even favors above average temperatures through early February.

Our next blast of cold air probably won't arrive until several days into February. The temperature outlook for February 3-9 favors below average temperatures.

No big rains/snows are expected this week, but there will still be a few chances for light rain, freezing drizzle and/or snow at times.

🚫 BIG ☔️ or ❄️'s This Week



The main storm track (jet stream) will stay to our south and that's where the strongest storm systems will develop.



A few weak disturbances will bring in a slight chance of light rain, freezing drizzle and/or snow at times. pic.twitter.com/cECLREksMh — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 26, 2020

The main storm track (jet stream) will stay to our south and that's where the strongest storm systems will develop.

A few weak disturbances will bring in a slight chance of light rain, freezing drizzle and/or snow at times, though.

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the system on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android