Traffic Alert: County Highway M and Mid Town Road closure

The intersection of Pleasant View Road and Mid Town Road will be closed over the weekend for construction.

The City of Madison Traffic Engineering Division said the intersection will close as part of the County Highway M project starting Friday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. to complete asphalt-paving operations. It will reopen on Monday, Oct. 7, by 6 a.m.

The approximate hard roadway closures will be placed at the following:

Northbound County Highway M: Roadway to be closed at Shale Drive



Southbound County Highway M: Roadway to be closed at Waterbend Drive



Eastbound Mid Town Road: Roadway to be closed at Waterbend Drive



Westbound Mid Town Road: Roadway to be closed at Mica Road

The use of alternative routes will be required during the closure time frame.

