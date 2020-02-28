Westbound lanes reopen after Highway 12 crash in Monona

A vehicle crash caused traffic lanes to be closed on Highway 12 in Monona on Friday evening.

The two left westbound lanes on Highway 12/14 at mile marker 64.9 were closed due to a crash from 5:18 p.m. until 5:49 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

It is unknown the number of vehicles involved in the crash or if there are any injuries at this time. The Monona Police Department and Dane County Communications could not share further information when contacted.