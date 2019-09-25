Traffic delays expected between Sun Prairie and Marshall for Luke Bryan concert

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to plan ahead for Thursday's Luke Bryan concert at the Statz farm in Marshall.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said there will be an increase in traffic from 2 p.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday. The main roads to avoid would be STH 19 , CTH N and CTH T.

Luke Bryan's Farm Tour will be at Statz Brothers Inc. The farm is located at 5707 Co Rd VV in Marshall. The concert is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tickets have been sold out to the concert.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is reminding concertgoers they can not park along the roadways and designate a sober driver.

