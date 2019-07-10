Traffic light pole became lodged in semi-truck

A semi-truck was carrying a little more cargo than usual.

Semi driver drove over curb and brought a traffic light pole with him.

According to Eau Claire Police, a semi-driver drove over curb at Clairemont Avenue and Craig Road. It broke off the traffic light pole, which became lodged on the truck.

The driver drove a couple blocks before being stopped by police.

According to officials, the driver was cited for an improper right turn.

This incident happened Sunday.

WEAU has reached out to the Swift trucking company for a comment but have not heard back yet.

