Temporary stop signs will be used at the Verona Road interchange ramps on Thursday as crews install permanent traffic signals.

According to WisDOT, crews will be installing the signals at the Williamsburg Way intersections with Verona Road. The temporary signs will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials anticipate minor delays and ask drivers to be alert in this area.

The installation is weather dependent and could change. The backup date is Monday, Nov. 25.