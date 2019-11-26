Traffic stop leads Fitchburg drug bust, two arrested

Two people were arrested on multiple drug counts following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of crack cocaine and a stolen handgun at a Fitchburg apartment Monday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Both suspects, Felicia Chrisco and John Johnson, were already on the Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force radar prior to the stop, MPD added.

Johnson, 51, is expected to face six counts of delivery of heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession with the intent to deliver cocaine.

Chrisco, 52, will be booked on six counts of delivery of heroin and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Investigators noted the the loaded handgun found in the apartment, in the 2100 block of Post Rd., was likely stolen from the Madison Police Department's East District.

The department added the Fitchburg Police Department and Dane Co. Sheriff's Office assisted in serving the search warrant.