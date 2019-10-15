Traffic stop turns into drug investigation on Madison's South Side

A 22-year-old Madison man was found to have a stolen handgun under his seat and nearly 90 grams of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags Tuesday afternoon, according to the Madison Police Department.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said Maurice L. Washington was pulled over for speeding on the Verona Frontage Road at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found the gun and marijuana in a storage compartment.

DeSpain said the handgun was stolen during a September Fitchburg burglary.

Washington was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, felony theft with special facts, possession with intent to deliver THC, operating while revoked, and imprudent speed.

