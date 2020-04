The number of people driving in Wisconsin is plummeting as residents take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and stay home.

By the end of March, traffic volume in the state was down 50 percent compared to March 1-7, before Gov. Tony Evers issued the 'Stay at Home' order, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports.

Head to WisDOT's Traffic Count map to see how traffic volume has changed over time in your area.