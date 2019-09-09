'Tragic accident': Edgerton man dead after being run over by bulldozer

An Edgerton man is dead after being run over by a bulldozer, in what officials are calling a "tragic accident."

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday evening just after 5:30, deputies were called to North Bowers Lake Road for a report of a man who was run over by a bulldozer.

There they found a 30-year-old man who was unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were performed, but the man died at the scene.

Officials said the man was operating the bulldozer doing some excavating work at the property when what they call a "tragic accident" happened. An investigation has been opened into the death.