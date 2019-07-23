Train fans turn out in Altoona to see Big Boy

Train fans are turning out in Altoona to see the world's largest operating steam locomotive.

The 133-foot-long Big Boy No. 4014 is part of Union Pacific's tour to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad.

A crowd greeted the train and a historical exhibit on a rail car at the Union Pacific yard in Altoona on Tuesday.

The restored engine is the only operating Big Boy locomotive of the 25 ever built.

The Leader Telegram reports the train will be on display Tuesday afternoon before chugging eastward Wednesday morning.