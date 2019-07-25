Packers training camp starts in Green Bay

Packer fans can join in on the excitement of a new football season at training camp in Green Bay. Practice takes place across the street from Lambeau field and is open to the public to watch starting at 10:15 a.m. each day of training camp.

The gates will open 90 minutes prior to practice for fans to get a seat, according to the Packers organization. They will stay open for 30 minutes after the practice each day of training camp.

Fans will also be able to participate in the "Packers Experience." Interactive activities that allow fans to embrace the team. There are football drills, a replica of the locker room and an opportunity to meet former players.

To get into the "Packers Experience" you need to download the Green Bay Packers app on your phone. Once downloaded, open the app and click on "account." Click on the tab that says "Packers Pass" and tap the top tab that says "register/login." Follow the prompts and click submit. You will be given a unique scan code that will allow you access to all the activities within the "Packers Experience."

People who are bringing people 18 years and younger do have an option on the "Packers Pass" to add them and get a code for them under one account. The app and Packers Pass are free.

For more information about the Packers Training Camp and Packers Experience click here.