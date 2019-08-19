Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2019 Winter Tour stops in Milwaukee and Green Bay

The Tran-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Wisconsin with stops in Green Bay and Milwaukee.

The group will be performing from it's "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" album. It announced tour dates and ticket sales on Monday.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be in Green Bay at the Resch Center for two performances on November 13 at 4 and 8 p.m. It will later perform at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on December 27 at 3:30 and 8 p.m.

There are no scheduled performances for Madison.

A ticket presale for both Wisconsin performances will be on September 4 at 10 a.m. for Trans-Siberian Express members. Ticket sales for the public will be on September 13 at 10 a.m. for Green Bay performances. Public ticket sales for Milwaukee performances have yet to be announced.