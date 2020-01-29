Trapped under cloudy skies, southern Wisconsin in the grips of a "temperature inversion"

If you are feeling a little down, you're not alone and the gloomy weather may be to blame. Cloudy skies have been persistent through the final stretch of January thanks to what meteorologist call a temperature inversion.

More common in winter than any other time of the year, a temperature inversion refers to a reversal in how temperatures are typically distributed. In normal conditions, temperatures cool with height from the ground up. With an inversion, there is a warm layer aloft. In this weeks setup, surface temperatures have been into the 20s and cooling into teens a few thousand feet up. Those temperatures then warm into the 30s around 5000 feet up.

Air typically rises freely and if the right ingredients are in place, low pressure, we can develop precipitation that comes and goes. Another possibility is drier air mixing in and prohibiting cloud or precipitation development, high pressure. In this weeks case, cool, dense, and moist air is hanging low in the form of cloud cover. The clouds are trapped with a warm layer aloft taking any chances of drier air mixing in and breaking up the clouds or warming up. It's also not allowing air or clouds to rise and build enough for precipitation.

These conditions can also lead to haze, pollution problems, and fog. Relative humidity typically remains high and suspends water droplets and particles, especially during the nighttime hours.

In order to break up a temperature inversion and persistent cloud cover, we need a strong weathermaker to move in our direction. This brings an increase in winds that will eventually mix down and break the inversion. In return, flow returns to normal on the back side of the system giving us sunshine.

This doesn't look to happen until late this week and this weekend. It will bring a chance of light snow Friday into Saturday with clouds finally getting the boot by Sunday. Temperatures will be on the increase during this time as we head into 30s and even the 40s by the end of the weekend.

