Travel by air for Thanksgiving is higher than last year

Around 55 million Americans are expected travel over 50 miles to their Thanksgiving destination this year, according to AAA. That's an increase from last year, and the most people traveling since 2005.

AAA estimates 4.45 million of those people are expected to fly ahead of Turkey Day.

"What our team is doing kind of monitoring the local weather and making sure that we have staff available and on-call and ready should we get any ice or snow or rain. But then from there we're staying in close communication with the TSA, FAA and the other airports that are our hubs to see what their situations are," Dane County Regional Airport Communications Manager Brent McHenry said.

The winter storm hitting the Midwest is a concern for airlines as they have to look at the rain, snow and high winds. People are advised to be prepared for delays or even cancellations.

"Be prepared for a backup plan when you do get to those hubs and they are cancelled or re-booked. Have a hotel option, have a friend that can pick you up, have something to do in that time that's going to elapse between when you arrive and when that delay or cancel goes out," McHenry said.

