Travel concerns: Heavy snow in the forecast for northern Wisconsin

A major winter storm is expected to impact northern Wisconsin Tuesday and Wednesday. At this point 6-10 inches of snow are possible with isolated totals around a foot not out of the question. Add in 40+ mph wind gusts and near blizzard conditions are possible.

The worst time to travel will be Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Travel is expected to become difficult to impossible Tuesday night with whiteout conditions likely in some spots. Travel is not advised during this time.

Plan ahead, have patience, and be safe during your Thanksgiving travels. While southern Wisconsin is not expected a lot of wintry weather, heavy rainfall and gusty winds will also make for difficult travel. Thanksgiving itself is looking good with another big weathermaker arriving by the end of the week and weekend.

