Travel not advised in Marathon County, sheriff says

Travel in Marathon County is not advised. That's according to a post on the Marathon County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Deputies said they're responding to multiple crashes on Highway 51, near County Road K. Heavy traffic in the county is creating a dangerous situation.

Plows are out, but deputies said roads that look clear will most likely have black ice.

If you do travel, keep in mind, a tow ban is in place during Sunday's snowstorm.

That means there will be no towing unless it's a matter of public safety. Vehicles in the ditch will be towed once the ban is lifted.

