Travelers cancel out-of-state trips, business and personal

Travelers are changing their out-of-state plans and cancelling flights, amid growing coronavirus concerns.

A travel agent said she got more than a hundred trip cancellations on Wednesday.

Travel agent Barbara Kazmer, with Capitol Travel Service, said her agency got more than a hundred cancellations, Wednesday alone.

“Crazy,” Kazmer said. “It takes a lot to see everything you’ve done for the last few months and year go down the tubes that quickly.”

Also on Wednesday, Madison resident Joseph Sung canceled his mid-April trip to Seattle for a friend’s wedding.

“I think I’m being a little over risk-averse, but I’d rather be that than take my chances and go and have something bad happen,” Sung said.

Dane County executive Joe Parisi gave a travel restriction for his county employees, saying the “preventative effort” of his staff is important. “If there is community spread, we provide the vital services for everyone,” he said.

The Madison Metropolitan School District and UW System have also announced restrictions on out-of-state field trips or conferences.

