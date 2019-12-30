'Tree of Life' shows Rock Co. 911 dispatchers the difference they make

For more than a decade, the Rock County Communications Center has kept track of the lives they've saved.

Rock County communicators are reminded of their hard work and the lives they've saved through the Tree of Life.

The communications center is now displaying those saves in a new way to show their call-takers that even on the tough days, they make a life-changing difference.

One of those call-takers is Amanda Johnson. Johnson and her colleagues spend their entire shifts helping others.

So when Johnson saw something inspiring on social media, she shared it with her co-workers.

"The Manatee County, Florida 911 Center who had started a Tree of Life for their dispatchers and I thought it would be neat if we did something like that here," Johnson said.

The tree takes over the "Heart Saves" banner that used to hang on the wall, counting each time a rock county call-taker helped someone successfully perform CPR.

"Cardiac arrest nation-wide is 5-10%,” EMS Medical Director, Doctor Jay MacNeal. “In Rock County we have months where we're 40-45%."

Doctor MacNeal helps with protocol and training for call-takers and notifies them when they've helped save someone.

"It's really important to be able to honor their work," Dr. MacNeal said.

The tree also keeps track of acorns, which are used to represent when a communicator helps deliver a baby before an ambulance arrives.

So far, Johnson has saved two lives and helped deliver a baby girl.

"By the time she called me, the baby was already crowning,” Johnson said. “So we had to skip a bunch of steps and get to the actual delivery process.”

The tree reminds employees why they do what they do, even on those tough days.

“Each one of these [leaves], even the CPR calls, to see that life on the wall and to know that one time you did make a difference is more meaningful to us,” Johnson said. “Because it is that one-in-ten call, you don't get very often."

So far there are 42 leaves and four acorns on the Tree of Life.

Every time a call-taker helps save someone from cardiac arrest or helps deliver a baby, they receive a pin and a certificate.